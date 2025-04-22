Sunny and warm. Continued dry weather.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: High risk for rip currents. Sensitive fire weather conditions with little to no rain through the week.

Tuesday-Wednesday expect partly-mostly sunny skies, not as breezy with highs in the mid 80s, lows near 70.

Thursday-Friday the wind will pick up to breezy conditions again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a few clouds blowing in. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

For the weekend, wind backs off some. Mostly sunny and quiet with slim rain chances Highs in the mid 80s.