Sunny and warm. Continued dry weather.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: High risk for rip currents. Sensitive fire weather conditions with little to no rain through the week.

Tuesday-Wednesday expect partly-mostly sunny skies, not as breezy with highs in the mid 80s, lows near 70.

Thursday-Friday the wind will pick up to breezy conditions again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a few clouds blowing in. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, wind backs off some. Mostly sunny and quiet with slim rain chances Highs in the mid 80s.

