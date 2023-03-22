Sunny and breezy Wednesday as warming trend continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warmer and windy Wednesday.

Morning lows are 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday's morning's chill. This will set up the day for a warmer afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

It will also be windy throughout the day. Easterly wind at 20 miles per hour and gusty at times.

Mainly dry conditions will continue, however, because of the strong onshore flow. A passing drizzle or light shower can happen Wednesday.

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected through the start of the weekend while the warming trend continues.

Afternoon highs will hit the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s by Saturday. Plus, humid conditions are expected on Saturday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

Overall, a nice, warm and humid weekend is in store.

Highs Sunday through early next week will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s, while overnight lows will also be warmer, in the upper 60s and low 70s through next week.