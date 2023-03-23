Sunny and breezy Thursday, humidity increases this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected through the start of the weekend while the warming trend continues.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Afternoon highs will hit the low 80s this Thursday, then the mid 80s by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows are also warming and barely dipping into the 60s the next few nights.

More summer-like weather in store for the weekend with upper 80s by Saturday and a warm, humid southwest wind.

There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday after some daytime heating in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

It will still be a nice weekend for spring breakers. Highs will remain very warm in the mid to upper 80s, while overnight lows will also be warmer in the low 70s through Tuesday.

Spotty showers for Tuesday thanks to an approaching front.

A cold front is forecast to arrive by Wednesday morning with a nice cooldown bringing temperatures just below average again.