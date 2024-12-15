SUNDAY FORECAST: Breezy and a chance for passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have the rain gear handy! We are hanging on to breezy and partly cloudy conditions and a chance for passing rain showers this Sunday.

A high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory will continue for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches today and well into next week.

Highs today will top off in the mid to upper 70s with breezy winds from the northeast.

Monday will be similar to our weekend pattern with breezy winds, average temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s and scattered showers.

Highs the next weekend will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.