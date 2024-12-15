Watch Now
SUNDAY FORECAST: Breezy and a chance for passing showers

Dangerous beach and boating conditions Sunday through early next week, highs in the upper 70s today
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have the rain gear handy! We are hanging on to breezy and partly cloudy conditions and a chance for passing rain showers this Sunday.

A high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory will continue for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches today and well into next week.

Rip current risk Sunday

Highs today will top off in the mid to upper 70s with breezy winds from the northeast.

Monday will be similar to our weekend pattern with breezy winds, average temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s and scattered showers.

Highs the next weekend will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

