Summer-like weather, then temps cool down

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical disturbance brings a surge of moisture and humidity for the start of the new week.

The disturbance no longer has a chance for development but it will still produce brief showers throughout Monday.

Monday afternoon temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the mid and upper 80s with the heat index in the 90s.

Tuesday will be warm again ahead of an approaching cold front with temps in the mid and upper 80s for highs. Also, a spot shower is possible for Tuesday afternoon.

The cold front will arrive over the Treasure Coast by late Wednesday however don't expect much of a cool down but do expect slightly lower humidity levels. Temps will be in the low to mid-80s from Wednesday to Friday.

Windy conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday so a few passing showers are possible along the strong breeze for the mornings both days.

Then another cold front pushes down Florida on Friday with cooler temps by the weekend. Low temperatures will finally dip to the 60s and the highs in the low 80s with a nice breeze.

Marine hazards continue this week with a small craft advisory in effect and a high risk of rip currents.

There is a newly highlighted area in the SW Caribbean where a broad area of low pressure will likely form over the SW Caribbean Sea. The system has a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days.

