Summer heat, humidity, and storms for your Monday forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A seasonal and steamy day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms later today mainly moving west to east. The timing of these storms will be 3-9 PM.

Tuesday will be another day of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be a little less hazy as the Saharan dust starts to dissipate.

Rain chances significantly increase as a boundary becomes stationary and drapes itself across the southeast and northern florida.

Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s with heat indices jumping into the triple digits.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday will be an active day with showers and thunderstorms possible starting near lunchtime.

Thursday will be another tough day here with showers and healthy storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

We are watching your Independence Day forecast very closely. There is the chance of thunderstorms across the area in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of low pressure with a very low chance of developing subtropical or tropical characteristics. This low will start to develop as we near the holiday weekend. It is unlikely that anything will form with tropical characteristics, but it will be a good rainmaker for us. Stay with us as we track the development and fine tune your holiday forecast.