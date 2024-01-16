Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A foggy start to the day Tuesday morning, causing low visibility for the morning commute across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches and inland areas.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area until 10 a.m.

A cold front is forecast to swing through Tuesday evening with showers and storms. The rain may start as early as the morning hours with mainly showers, then more scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

The severe threat has been bumped up to a "marginal" risk, which is a level one out five, calling for isolated coverage of severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

Super humid and very warm ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and southwesterly winds increasing throughout the day.

Dry and cooler air arrives on Wednesday. High temperatures will peak in the upper 60s or near 70 Wednesday afternoon with a lows dropping into the 50s by Thursday morning.

Warming up again by Friday with a southerly flow returning, but another cold front comes in Saturday with a more dramatic dip in temperatures.