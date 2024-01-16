Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 16, 2024.
Palm trees thrash in the wind in the Canyon Trails community in west Boynton Beach on Dec. 15, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 05:24:34-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A foggy start to the day Tuesday morning, causing low visibility for the morning commute across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches and inland areas.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area until 10 a.m.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2024 (2).jpg
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2024.

A cold front is forecast to swing through Tuesday evening with showers and storms. The rain may start as early as the morning hours with mainly showers, then more scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

The severe threat has been bumped up to a "marginal" risk, which is a level one out five, calling for isolated coverage of severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2024 (1).jpg
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2024.

Super humid and very warm ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and southwesterly winds increasing throughout the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Dry and cooler air arrives on Wednesday. High temperatures will peak in the upper 60s or near 70 Wednesday afternoon with a lows dropping into the 50s by Thursday morning.

Warming up again by Friday with a southerly flow returning, but another cold front comes in Saturday with a more dramatic dip in temperatures.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2024.jpg
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small south windchop, then bigger northeast windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019