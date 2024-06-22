Stormy weather will continue.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers possible this evening.

But we're mainly during the overnight hours. However, Sunday morning could be on the damp side in spots as we have some morning showers and storms developing. The storm should stick around through about lunch time. And then they're going to start to dry out as we had into the afternoon. So we'll see a decreasing chance of wet weather as we head into the second half of the weekend. But overall we have a lot of tropical moisture in the atmosphere. Any storm could produce some flooding rains. That's something that will have to monitor as we head into the next several days. The winds are light, so the storms won't be moving quickly. And as a result we could see lots of rain over the same area. Otherwise daytime highs will be seasonal. Right around 90°. Rain chances do remain elevated all week long. Driven mainly by the afternoon sea breezes. In the tropics we continue to watch the Bay of Campeche. An area of lower pressure may become a tropical cyclone there. It has a 40% chance. Either say, it'll make landfall in Northern Mexico by Sunday evening.