Stormy pattern returns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mild start to a lightly active day. It will be hot this afternoon with high temperatures nearing the lower 90s.

A mix of sun and clouds expected ahead of an active afternoon tracking showers and a few storms. It will not be a washout of a day, but keep a close eyes on the skies.

We are currently not under a severe weather outlook, but I wouldn't rule out a few of the storms becoming strong after 1 PM.

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures fall into the upper 70s.

The rest of the week will be quite active, especially Thursday and Friday. Expect afternoon scattered showers and storms across South Florida.

Thursday is currently under a Marginal, Level 1, threat for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be the greatest concerns for our area.

Temperatures both days will be quite hot too with highs nearing the middle 90s by Friday.

This upcoming weekend will feature isolated afternoon storm chances with highs staying strong in the lower to middle 90s.

As we approach the following work week, a cold front will keep rain chances in the forecast. I believe we will have decent rainfall totals by the end of next Wednesday.

This rain is desperately needed because we are still very dry for the year and the drought monitor depicts that too.