Stormy and windy Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few rounds of storms will roll through Monday through the afternoon hours. It is cooler with highs in the upper 60s, but the cold front has yet to pass through.

Storms today have the potential to become gusty, but the Storm Prediction Center said the severe threat will be farther south of Palm Beach County.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 5, 2024.

Conditions on the water are deteriorating as the winds are strengthening. Gale watches and warnings are in effect.

The front passes though Monday night with a few more showers.

An expected wind advisory will be in effect by Tuesday as northwest gusts will reach 40 miles per hour.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, mainly on the coast, with cloudy skies and chilly winds.