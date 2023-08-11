Storms this weekend will bring some relief from heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A slight break from our dangerous heat wave has arrived. Heat advisories are in effect across the Sunshine State, instead of excessive heat warnings.

Expect Friday's high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures up to 110 degrees. So not as hot as it's been the past few days.

A few storms will develop earlier in the afternoon, but the coverage is only isolated. Just watch out for heavy rain with any isolated storms today.

More storms are expected for the weekend as tropical moisture sweeps into parts of South Florida on Saturday with a stronger east wind. This type of setup can help bring down our temperatures, especially the heat index, for this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will hit the low 90s through the weekend with lower feels-like temperatures.

Stormy afternoons are in the forecast for next week with temperatures back to normal for this time of the year. Highs near 91 degrees and nighttime lows in the 70s.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain calm with no new tropical development expected in the next few days.