Storms picking up for this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers/storms near the coast. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible as front remains stalled out across the state.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s with some storms around.

Wednesday and Thursday, drier air settles in for a couple of days and rain chances go down. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Friday-weekend, increasing rain chances as moisture returns to the area. Highs in the low 90s but feeling like the triple digits with the humidity. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days.