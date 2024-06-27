Storms on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another round of afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. We continue to see that offshore wind. Thunderstorms will develop inland around lunch time and then start to move towards the east coast metro areas during the early and mid afternoon hours.

Once again flooding rains will be possible. Any storm could produce big downpours in a short period of time. By the time we get to sunset, then we lose the daytime heating, and the storms do start to fizzle on out.

Tomorrow the offshore pattern continues. So once again those late day storms are in the forecast. But for the weekend we will see a pattern change. The winds go on shore. And that means a few morning showers along the coast. With the afternoon thunderstorms closer to the lake. Otherwise highs stay in the low 90s.

In the tropics: we're watching two waves. One has a low chance of developing as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula. The other one is in the Atlantic and that one has a high chance of developing. It's knows as Invest-95. It could become either a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Computer models take that system into this Southern Caribbean.