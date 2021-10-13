WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, another round of spotty coastal showers and a few downpours mixed in with temperatures running in the mid-upper 70s. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, showers and storms around, but tracking west through the day.

Tomorrow, morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday-weekend, a drier weather pattern sets up. More sunshine and a little less humid with highs in the upper 80s and only a few storms around. Looks like Saturday is the drier of the 2 weekend days.

Early next week, a front stalls out across the area and scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s.