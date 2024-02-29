Watch Now
Staying warm over next few days

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 29, 2024.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 05:56:47-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weakening cold front is stalling as it continues to dissipate over parts of North and Central Florida on Thursday.

This means we will not get a cooldown, so temperatures will stay constant through the weekend and next week.

Each afternoon, highs will top in the upper 70s and low 80s, while overnight lows will range in the mid to upper 60s.

For now, rain chances are still at a minimum, calling for just stray light showers or drizzles through Saturday.

Then a batch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could trigger a few storms on Sunday.

The warm pattern will remain through early next week.

