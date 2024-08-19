Starting the week with more rain: When you'll need the umbrellas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front is stalled across the Southeast. It will sit there for the next few days.

South of the front, we will have a persistent Southwest wind. That will help to pump in the heat and humidity.

With the SW flow in place, our temps will run a few degrees above average for the next several days.

This will allow the Gulf Coast sea breeze to march across the peninsula and bring us some late day storms.

The storms will start inland and the push towards the Atlantic Coast during rush hour.

By the end of the week, a pocket of Atlantic moisture will move in, bringing us more widespread rain chances.

