Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spotty showers and isolated storms as warm front lifts Monday

First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday January 15 2024.PNG
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 05:42:32-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms in the forecast on this Monday as a warm front continues to lift north with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with southerly winds.

The unsettled weather continues for the start of this week.

A strong cold front is forecast to swing through Tuesday with showers and storms. The rain may start as early as the morning with mainly showers then showers and a few storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

So far, the severe threat is very low for Tuesday's storms.

Then dry and cooler air arrives on Wednesday. High temps will peak in the upper 60s Wednesday with a lows dropping into the upper 40s for areas by Lake Okeechobee, and mid-upper 50s for east coast metro areas.

Warming up again by Friday, with southerly flow returning but another cool down expected again for the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small south windchop, then bigger northeast windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019