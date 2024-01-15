Spotty showers and isolated storms as warm front lifts Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms in the forecast on this Monday as a warm front continues to lift north with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with southerly winds.

The unsettled weather continues for the start of this week.

A strong cold front is forecast to swing through Tuesday with showers and storms. The rain may start as early as the morning with mainly showers then showers and a few storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

So far, the severe threat is very low for Tuesday's storms.

Then dry and cooler air arrives on Wednesday. High temps will peak in the upper 60s Wednesday with a lows dropping into the upper 40s for areas by Lake Okeechobee, and mid-upper 50s for east coast metro areas.

Warming up again by Friday, with southerly flow returning but another cool down expected again for the weekend.