South Florida feeling the chill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly start to the day across South Florida on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

The northwest wind will continue to bring in cooler air than average. This afternoon, we'll see daytime highs around 70 degrees.

It'll be a pleasant day, but temperatures will be running roughly five degrees below average.

Tonight will be another chilly one with lows back into the 40s and low 50s. In fact, expect cool mornings for most of the week with the northwest flow in place.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be a little bit warmer, in the low 70s generally, even with a front coming through. It's a dry front, but the winds will pick up.

All week long it's going to be pretty quiet, and by the end of the week, we're back into the mid 70s. That's where we should be for this time of year.

For the weekend, a storm will approach, and it could bring showers and thunderstorms, mainly on Sunday and into Monday.

Otherwise, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.