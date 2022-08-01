Some storms and showers, but most stay dry to begin the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A slug of moisture will move across South Florida today and tomorrow, bringing us some rain. Not much, but some.

Today we have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Could have an AM coastal shower and then a few inland storms, but most stay dry.

Hot and humid for sure. Heat index 100+, especially inland.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow rain chances are seasonal, 40%. The sea breeze kicks in, and we could have an early shower or storm along the coast, then they push inland.

By Wednesday, drier air returns. Hot and muggy with not much rain around. Just an isolated inland storm.

Thursday and Friday are seasonal. Showers and storms around driven by daytime heating and sea breeze boundaries. 40%.

The Tropics remain quiet.