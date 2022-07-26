Watch Now
Slug of tropical moisture will move through on Tuesday

Dampest day of the week
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 07:15:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A slug of tropical moisture will move through on Tuesday, raising rain chances to 60%+ across the area.

Since we still have an easterly wind, the showers will start along the east coast and then move inland during the day.

Some of the storms could be locally heavy at times. The rain is needed since we're running a 5" deficit. Highs will be around 90.

By Wednesday, both dry air and Saharan dust overspread the region and we're mainly dry. Very little rain exptected Wednesday through Friday.

It will be hot too, with highs in the low 90's. Feeling even warmer with the humidity.

For the weekend, rain chances are at 30%. Still generally dry and hot.

The Tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

