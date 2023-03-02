Sizzling sunshine, record-setting temperatures possible again Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our summer-like weather pattern continues and near-record highs are expected again on Thursday afternoon with breezy south winds.

It's also abnormally dry across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, with the next update to the drought monitor happening later Thursday morning.

And the dry weather continues as well until a slight increase in rain chances happens this weekend.

Friday and Saturday are the hottest days in the forecast with the 90s for high temperatures.

Then a weak cold front enters the area on Sunday, which brings relief from the heat by moderating temperatures back to near normal. The front will stall over the area.

Seasonable low 80s for afternoon highs starting on Sunday.

Windy conditions expected Friday and still breezy on Saturday with an isolated shower. Building clouds on Sunday as the front moves in late in the day.

Sunday will feel a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. Seasonable temperatures will continue into early next week.