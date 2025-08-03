Sizzling Sunday and tracking next week's rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s with the feels like temperatures returning to the tropical digits.

A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach county again from 11 AM through 7 PM. Heat indices will be between 105 to 109.

An isolated shower to storm can't be ruled out later this evening. More rain on the way next week!

Monday will feature afternoon scattered storms and it will be very hot and humid. Highs remain in the lower 90s.

A boundary will stall towards the north of the state, which will allow for greater rain chances. Scattered storms expected each day this workweek. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5" to 2" possible for all locations.

Later in the week, high temperatures will dip slightly to the upper 80s. It will still be very hot and humid in the morning ahead of the afternoon storms. This will hopefully help out with our yearly departure sitting between 6 inches to a foot of needed rain.

TROPICS

We’re keeping an eye on two areas in the tropics this weekend. The first is a non-tropical low about 180 miles off the coast of North Carolina. While it’s moving away from the U.S. at around 10 mph, there’s a medium chance (40%) it could briefly strengthen into a tropical or subtropical system before conditions turn less favorable Monday. Closer to Africa, a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast in the next day or so. It only has a low chance of development (20% over the next week) as it tracks west-northwest across the central Atlantic. For now, there are no immediate concerns for South Florida, but we’ll continue to monitor these systems closely.

