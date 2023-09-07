Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers, storms, more humidity return Friday through weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 7, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 7, 2023.png
Posted at 5:27 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 05:28:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday looks to be another mainly dry day, but there is a slight chance for a light shower over inland areas.

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Some changes to the forecast begin Friday.

As a cold front approaches North Florida on Friday, the flow will turn out of the southwest which will pump in more moisture. This will bring back just a few showers or isolated storms later Friday.

The front will hit the brakes and stall over parts of North Florida and the Panhandle on Saturday, so expect more humid conditions and a typical chance for afternoon pop-up storms through the weekend.

With more humidity returning this weekend, it will feel hotter with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s.

More scattered storms are possible early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia swell fading

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019