Showers and possible storms could impact your Tuesday morning routine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers impacted the early Tuesday morning commute but a few more showers or storms will impact inland Palm Beach County and around Lake Okeechobee by late morning and early afternoon.

This is due to a weak front that is pushing through the area today. The front will not bring a dramatic dip in temps as the east wind remains in place behind the front. That wind is getting breezy and gusty at times later Tuesday and through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and more sunshine by the later afternoon.

Pleasant sunshine and a nice breeze Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

If heading to the beach, keep in mind that a high rip current risk will last through Thursday. Please be careful when entering the waters.

The lower humidity will continue through Friday with lovely highs in the lower to middle 80s.

This weekend our weather pattern becomes more unsettled with higher chances for spotty showers and storms late Saturday and again on Sunday afternoon.

The rain will not be enough to improve drought conditions.

A burn ban is in effect for Okeechobee County due to the continuous drought conditions.