Severe weather, tornado threat for Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather team is tracking the chance for severe weather across our viewing area on Tuesday evening and into overnight Wednesday, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida State Guard ahead of the severe weather threat for the entire state.

Widespread severe storms are expected in North Florida, while Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast could get isolated to scattered severe storms.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 9, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A cold front arrives with a line of severe storms, with the main time period being 6 p.m. to midnight.

"It's going to be a nighttime event. After 6 p.m." WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "It starts farther north. It works its way southward. After six until tonight, that's when you can expect the worst of the weather."

Impacts include damaging straight line winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes.

No big flooding threat as the line will be moving fast and only effecting one particular area for a couple hours at most.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 9, 2024.

Tuesday will start windy and showery, but the setup is just right for threatening severe weather later in the day.

Ahead of the strong storms this evening, temperatures will warm up to the low 80s in the afternoon with humid conditions.

Southerly winds will gust up to 40 miles per hour throughout the day, so a wind advisory is in effect for our areas.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 9, 2024.

A gale warning is in effect for offshore waters, while a high surf advisory is also in effect for the beaches.

Here is a breakdown of the timing of tonight's unsettled weather:



6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Isolated strong/severe storms ahead of the main line that could spawn a tornado or two

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Strong line of thunderstorms move through the Treasure Coast

9 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Line moves through Palm Beach County

12 a.m. to 1 a.m.: Severe threat ends, partial clearing, and colder air moves in the rest of the night.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 9, 2024.

In general, the line will be weakening as it moves south and east.

Once the storms clear, much cooler and drier air will push in behind the system for Wednesday.

By Thursday, a few showers will move in. And then we'll have another front come through on Saturday. That will cool some spots into the 40s by Sunday morning.