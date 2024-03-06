Severe weather threat Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of severe weather is a concern this Wednesday.

Rain came through overnight and into the early morning, but another round of potentially strong storms will develop in the afternoon.

The storm activity will be scattered in coverage from the Treasure Coast through Palm Beach County and is expected to last through the evening hours.

A few of the storms may become severe with the main threats of damaging wind gusts, flooding rain, and possible funnel clouds or a tornado.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 6, 2024.

Rain chances will drop by Thursday, but there may still be a few passing showers for southern areas like Palm Beach County and the rest of South Florida. For the Treasure Coast, maybe a stray shower early in the morning.

Drier conditions will return as we get into Friday and Saturday, but that will help spike up temperatures.

Afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

The next cold front for our area is forecast to arrive by Monday morning, which will help moderate temperatures back to normal.