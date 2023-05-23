Watch Now
Severe weather threat Tuesday, stormy rest of week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 23, 2023.
Posted at 5:43 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 05:43:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday's chances of rain go up as scattered storms are in the forecast throughout the afternoon and evening.

There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Tuesday. The main impacts are flooding downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.

Stormy through the end of the week due to a low pressure system moving from the Gulf of Mexico and across the Sunshine State.

Less stormy conditions will return during the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s or low 90s.

Meanwhile, there is no longer a chance for development with a disturbance that was located east of the Bahamas. No tropical development is expected the next five days.

