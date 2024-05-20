Severe storms possible Monday, then rain chances drop this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another round of strong to potentially severe storms in the forecast for Monday afternoon.

The atmosphere is a bit more stable, therefore the storms should not be as widespread. But nonetheless, we could have a stronger storm or two.

The biggest threats will be damaging winds and some hail as well.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90s. We've had record-breaking heat for the last five days. Today, the record highs should stay safe.

Tomorrow, we're going to see highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. Much closer to the average of 86. The winds will basically shift and come in out of the northeast, bringing in that milder air.

Over the next several days, rain chances will be dropping. The temperatures are coming down a few degrees, and humidity will drop, too.