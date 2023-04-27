Severe storms possible again Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a dry Thursday morning and it will remain dry throughout much of the afternoon, which means it will be steamy out there with partly sunny skies.

High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this Thursday afternoon. Then storms develop closer to the evening hours over inland areas and then track eastward.

There is a chance for isolated severe storms across Palm Beach County, but the rest of the area — Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County — will see more scattered severe storms today.

The highest threat impacts from these storms are gusty winds, hail, and flooding. An isolated tornado is possible.

Then a low pressure system moves across the south with a trailing cold front that enters the Panhandle on Friday.

Out ahead of that system, a surge of moisture and instability in the atmosphere with drive more rain and storms to develop on Friday, and this stormy pattern remains through Sunday.

Afternoon high temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees from Friday through Sunday.

A cold front is forecast to pass through our area on Monday and will clear out all the moisture with much drier air headed arriving later Monday and lasting at least through mid-week.

Also, slightly cooler temperatures arrive behind the front with overnight lows in the 60s Monday night and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday.