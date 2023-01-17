Seasonable temperatures Tuesday as warming trend continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not as cold Tuesday morning, but still chilly across the Treasure Coast with morning temperatures in the low 40s, and upper 40s and 50s in the Palm Beaches and inland.

Tuesday afternoon will be bright and sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The warm trend continues the rest of the week with highs getting into the upper 70s by mid-week as mainly dry conditions continue.

A southerly wind flow will help to raise temperatures into the low 80s starting on Thursday with increasing humidity through the weekend.

Saturday's forecast calls for a few showers due to a stationary front near our area, so that will be something to watch out for in the next seven days.

Highs will top the low 80s by the end of the week through the weekend, while mornings lows will be milder in the mid to upper 60s.