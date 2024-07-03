Scorching temps expected for Fourth of July holiday with over 120 million people under heat watch

It's going to be a hot Fourth of July holiday for many Americans as scorching high temperatures are expected to blanket much of the United States.

More than 120 million Americans are under heat-related advisories and watches as excessive heat grips much of the South, Southwest, and nearly the entire state of California.

Scripps News Meteorologist Scott Withers said the excessive heat is expected to last over the coming days and urged people to take precaution for the July Fourth holiday in order to avoid any heat-related injuries or illness.

Related story: Hurricane Beryl closing in on Jamaica; southern Texas should stand by as track is still uncertain

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness and dizziness. Meanwhile, when things progress into heat stroke territory, health risks can turn dangerous or even deadly. Symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, hot, red or damp skin, headache, dizziness and nausea.

It's important to take steps to stay hydrated and cool, as the soaring temperatures are expected to stick around for a prolonged period of time. Cooling centers will also be open in several cities for those in need of relief.