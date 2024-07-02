Watch Now
Scattered Storms today, drier for 4th

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Good day everyone! Today we will see a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. They will start in our western suburbs and then eventually move farther inland as the afternoon wears on. A few may linger on the eastern side of the lake into the evening hours. But they will be scattered about, so not everyone will see the rain. Otherwise daytime highs around 90°. Over the next several days high pressure will build into South Florida. That will bring us a limited rainfall. Roughly a 30% chance of showers and storms as we head towards the next several days. The 4th of July looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies.

