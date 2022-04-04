Scattered storms starting late morning through the evening hours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny today with scattered showers and storms starting late morning through the evening hours. Severe threat is mainly south county southward today. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight evening storms ending then partly cloudy, low in the low 70s.

Tomorrow partly sunny with isolated to scattered PM t'storms. Main threat treasure coast as a warm front lifts north. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: a bit breezy as southerly winds pick up. Chance for afternoon thunderstorms remain. Coverage on the isolated-scattered side. highs will be warm and humid, in the upper 80s.

Friday: a strong cold front pushes south, scattered showers and storms with that. highs in the low 80s.

Clearing and turning breezy and cooler Saturday. Highs in the mid-upper 70s Lows in the 50s and low humidity.

Sunday looks nice with mostly-partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s with low humidity.