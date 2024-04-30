Scattered showers expected Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The rain dance has finally been answered. We are talking about scattered showers today!

It will be breezy at times from the southeast. Tracking scattered showers off and on throughout the day. This will equate to measurable rain.

Rainfall totals will range from a couple tenths of an inch to an inch at the most. We desperately need the rain, so any amount will be welcomed. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A few more showers are in the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

The end of the week will be seasonal in the low and mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim.

Your weekend forecast will include isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.