Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered showers and storms, what you need to know

web.png
wptv<br/>
web.png
Rain Chances - 7 Days AM.png
JW Graph 7 day humidity trend AM.png
7 Day AM.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front pushes south today bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. While we don't have a threat for widespread severe weather, there still could be a few stronger storms later today for Palm Beach County southward. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. The main threats will be brief heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Tuesday night will have some lingering showers and turning cooler with lows in the low-mid 60s.

Wednesday will see some clouds with a few peeks of sunshine, then some clearing. A passing shower possible too as winds swing back around to the north/northeast. Highs will be more comfortable, in the upper 70s and humidity will lower.

Thursday will be nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance for a few showers. Boating and beach hazards will increase with a northeast swell pushing in along the coast.

Friday looks real nice with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Another front will move through Friday night cooling us down and clearing out for a very nice weekend of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 70s to near 80.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Some swell this week

James Wieland