Saturday showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms between 10 AM through 4 PM this afternoon. Keep a close eye on the skies.

The severe weather threat is low today, but you can't rule out a few strong storms this afternoon.

High temperatures will be warm and very humid in the middle and upper 80s. Overnight we’ll see lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s and expect to see a couple isolated storms overnight.

On Sunday showers and storms remain in the forecast. High temperatures will be very similar around the upper 80s. Basically a copy and paste forecast from Saturday in two Sunday.

Looking ahead to your following work week, we have a lot of tropical moisture that are atmosphere is able to take advantage of in the form of unsettled weather.

This means, we expect to see showers and storms in the forecast through the majority of next week high temperatures very similar to the weekend around the upper 80s to lower 90s