Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Saturday showers and storms

Florida_SatRad.png
wptv
Florida_SatRad.png
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 22, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms between 10 AM through 4 PM this afternoon. Keep a close eye on the skies.

The severe weather threat is low today, but you can't rule out a few strong storms this afternoon.

High temperatures will be warm and very humid in the middle and upper 80s. Overnight we’ll see lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s and expect to see a couple isolated storms overnight.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

On Sunday showers and storms remain in the forecast. High temperatures will be very similar around the upper 80s. Basically a copy and paste forecast from Saturday in two Sunday.

Looking ahead to your following work week, we have a lot of tropical moisture that are atmosphere is able to take advantage of in the form of unsettled weather.

This means, we expect to see showers and storms in the forecast through the majority of next week high temperatures very similar to the weekend around the upper 80s to lower 90s

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fading swell upcoast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019