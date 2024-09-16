Rough surf building

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A coastal flood advisory in effect for the Treasure coast.

Plus, we have a high chance of rip currents.

All thanks to an area of lower pressure that is forming off of the Carolina coast.

That low is known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighth.

That's going to move into the Carolina's later today.

It'll have winds of 50 miles an hour and it could produce up to 8 in of rainfall there.

Here in South Florida will have a Southwest wind. It won't be as damp today, but any storm that does form could be on the strong side. A brief tornado can't be ruled out either.

But it's hot, back into the lower 90s.

As we head into the next several days rain chances do increase. About a 50% chance for the rest of the week. Daytime highs around 90°.

