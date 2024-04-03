Watch Now
Record heat possible Wednesday, then storms tonight

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 3, 2024.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 05:51:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a hot day with afternoon highs near or at 90 degrees, which could tie or break record temperatures for this Wednesday.

At the same time, a gusty and warm southwest wind develops late Wednesday morning.

A wind advisory will be in effect throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Southwest wind sustained 20 to 30 mph expected with gusts up to 40 mph.

Then showers and storms are possible during Wednesday night as a cold front passes through. Most of the energy within the cold front will dissipate by the time the front arrives in our area.

But a strong storm could still sneak into the northern parts of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County this evening.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 3, 2024.

Starting cloudy Thursday morning, then clearing to more sunshine and still windy, but also much cooler.

Morning lows plummeting to the 50s by Friday morning and highs in the mid 70s for the end of the week.

Nice and dry weather continues through the weekend.

