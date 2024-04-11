Record heat possible Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and windy day in South Florida on Thursday with daytime high temperatures in the low 90s. For some spots, it will be close to the record high.

Otherwise, we have a wind advisory in effect. Winds today up to 40 mph.

A front will approach the region late in the day. We could pick up a shower or storm starting at 6 p.m. along the Treasure Coast. Eventually, a few showers push into Palm Beach County, but not much rain at that point.

Severe weather is possible north of our area. But by the time the front gets here, it's much weaker. In fact, models bring in very little rainfall this evening.

Once the front clears, we will see cooler and drier air return.

Very pleasant weather expected Friday and into the weekend. Daytime highs will be seasonal in the low 80s. But at night it will be cool with a mixture of 50s and 60s.