RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE & STORMS ON ELECTION DAY: When you'll be dodging rain at the polls

Heat Advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The SW wind flow continues across South Florida. It will be very hot and humid.

Highs today will climb into the mid 90's. With the humidity will feel like 105° or better.

As a result, another Heat Advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County.

The record high today at PBI is 95°. We could tie or beat that.

We will also have a few scattered afternoon storms around. So you may need the umbrellas at times.

The SW wind continues tomorrow. So the heat remains.

By the end of the week, the winds are on-shore again.

But a tropical wave will approach and bring us a decent chance of wet weather.

