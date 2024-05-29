Record breaking highs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another steamy day in South Florida. We will once again be nearing record breaking temperatures this afternoon. Yesterday we surpassed the high temperature and hit 99 in West Palm.

The record high in West Palm is 96, Vero Beach 99, and Fort Pierce 98 degrees. Today we expect to see middle and upper 90s this afternoon with storm chances. Storms expected from 3-7 PM. There is the chance of strong storms with damaging winds and hail possible.

The rest of the week continues to be hot in the 90s until a cold front on Friday into Saturday. This front will help cool temperatures off this weekend. Highs in the middle and upper 80s this weekend with slim rain shower chances. We continue to feature 80s for the start of next week too.