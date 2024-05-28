Record breaking day, highs in the 90s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It could be our 9th day of record breaking heat in the month of May.

Every day we have dealt with temperatures well above normal except for one day which was seasonal. It has been a very hot month with 90 degree temperatures for the last 2 weeks and we will continue to deal with the 90s through Thursday.

Tuesday will likely be another record breaking day with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Chance of storms this afternoon starting after 2 PM. A few storms could be strong with heavy rainfall and lightning. We desperately need the rain and because we are so dry, localized flooding will be a concern.

Temperatures stay hot and humid through Thursday with slim rain chances.

A cold front sweeps across between Friday into Saturday and that will allow for temperatures to be in the 80s this weekend. We will maintain slim storm chances in the weekend forecast, but most remain dry until next week. We are hoping a system 7-8 days away will help with the drought monitor conditions.