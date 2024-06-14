Rain chances will drop this weekend, especially on Father's Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A flood watch continues for Palm Beach County through 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Another round of afternoon thunderstorms is expected locally. Flooding is a concern. The heaviest downpours should stay to our south and east, down near Miami-Dade and across the Bahamas.

"During the afternoon hours, with the daytime heating, we will have another round of thunderstorms develop," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

An area of low pressure is expected to form offshore near the Carolina coast. That will continue to pull in ample tropical moisture over the region for the next several days.

Friday, we have the highest chance of seeing showers and storms. Then rain chances slowly start to drop as we head into Saturday, and even more so on Sunday.

For Father's Day, some dryer air starts to mix in, mainly later in the day. So rain chances should be lower.

Next week, we're back to an easterly wind flow. So more typical summertime pattern for South Florida.

In the tropics, we continue to watch two areas. Neither will affect us long-term.