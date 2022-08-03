Rain chances start to increase through the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry air returns tomorrow for limited coastal rain. We could have a few inland PM storms, but not too many. Highs around 90.

Moist air start to make a comeback by Thursday. Rain chances start to increase. Models hinting at some AM showers along the coast and the PM storms inland.

Rain chances to 40% for Friday and Saturday, then up to 50% for Sunday and early next week.

High pressure will dominate in the Atlantic during the extended period keeping an easterly flow in place.

This will keep us in a pattern of AM showers along coast with PM storms moving inland.

The Tropics are quiet.