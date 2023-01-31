Rain chances remain low this week, but record heat possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure over the western Atlantic remains in control and is keeping any rain or fronts from entering the area.

The rain chances stay low through Thursday until the next front arrives Friday.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny as temperatures warm up to the low and mid 80s. Afternoon temperatures will be flirting with record highs all week.

Even overnight lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the low 70s for the Palm Beaches, but the 60s for inland areas and Treasure Coast.

Scattered showers return to the forecast by Friday afternoon as a cold front slowly passes through.

Showers will continue through the weekend and temperatures will dip to the mid and upper 70s by then.