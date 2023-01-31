Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain chances remain low this week, but record heat possible

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Jan. 31, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Jan. 31, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 06:21:16-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure over the western Atlantic remains in control and is keeping any rain or fronts from entering the area.

The rain chances stay low through Thursday until the next front arrives Friday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny as temperatures warm up to the low and mid 80s. Afternoon temperatures will be flirting with record highs all week.

Even overnight lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the low 70s for the Palm Beaches, but the 60s for inland areas and Treasure Coast.

Scattered showers return to the forecast by Friday afternoon as a cold front slowly passes through.

Showers will continue through the weekend and temperatures will dip to the mid and upper 70s by then.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend winchop bulding in

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019