Rain chances low for start of week plus a cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wake-up temps start in the mid 70s for coastal areas and near 70 degrees for far inland areas. We'll warm up quickly into the mid and upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Drier air moving into the region on NE breezes will help keep humidity a bit lower through the day.

Marine conditions improve on Monday with seas subsiding to 2 - 3 feet and a light chop on the intracoastal - however there will still be a moderate risk of rip currents - so it is always safest to swim at a beach with lifeguards.

Monday and Tuesday will be our warmest days this week with high temps in the mid to upper 80s.

A bit muggier on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that passes through Wednesday night

This front will welcome lower humidity and slide in more Fall-like air on Thursday.

Thursday temperatures will be near 80 with higher rain chances. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Then rain chances creep up on Friday as the front stalls and slides north back into our areas with wind conditions through the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast