Rain chances increase on Monday and Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances will increase on Monday and Tuesday. An upper-level disturbance and extra moisture will combine to increase rain chances.

However, with a SE wind, we will see some AM showers along the coast with afternoon storms inland.

Some of the storms could be on the stronger side on Monday as the upper system moves through.

Rain chances are higher though on Tuesday, as even deeper moisture moves across SFLO. But again, with the onshore wind, the storms will move inland.

It will get hot mid-week. Highs low to mid 90's and not much rain around. Drier air moves in rain chances lower.

The tropics are quiet.