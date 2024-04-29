Plenty of sunshine this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers expected Monday with a southeasterly breeze. We desperately need the rain, but unfortunately these will not be drought busting showers.

We will have a lot of dry air in place, which is why it still feels decent. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A high rip current risk will still be of concern through Tuesday.

A high pressure system builds in for the remainder of the week and it is fairly uneventful. Plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Slim rain chances each day near the coast.

The day we are concerned for the threat of storms will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly shower activity with the threat of a isolated storm.

We will feel an increase in humidity between those two days due to extra moisture off the Atlantic. We aren't under a severe weather threat, but the WPTV First Alert Weather team will be watching the radar closely.