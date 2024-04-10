Pleasant Wednesday, then hot and humid weather moves in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the most part, it should be a dry afternoon on Wednesday.

We'll see partly sunny skies with daytime high temperatures in the low 80s. It's going to be very breezy once again with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday is hot and humid. Daytime highs around 90 degrees. Some will be close to record highs.

Late in the day, a cool front approaches and it could bring us showers or storms, starting around 6 p.m. in the Treasure Coast and ending by 9 p.m. in Boca Raton.

As the front moves across South Florida, it will weaken pretty quickly. So not a lot of rain is in the forecast. Areas north of us could end up with some strong to severe weather. But for us, the storms should weaken as they move into the area.

Once the front clears, we're going to see cooler and drier air move in.

Friday and the weekend look very pleasant. Daytime highs in the low 80s with lower humidity. However, it will be cool at night with lows in the 60s and 50s for our cooler spots.