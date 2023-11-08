Pleasant Wednesday, but humidity going up over coming days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pleasant day with a warm afternoon this Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.

Humidity has been low, but is now starting to creep up, along with temperatures going up through the rest of week.

Mid to upper 80s for highs in the forecast by the end of the week and weekend.

A better chance for showers is possible this weekend as a front stalls just north of our area.

The next cold front is forecast to arrive next week on Tuesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, no new tropical development is expected during at least the next seven days.